Leslie Moonves helped make CBS a TV juggernaut, but the brawl over a Viacom merger could lead to his exit

The 68-year-old CEO has been calling the shots at CBS with little involvement from the Redstones for the last 12 years. For much of that time, family patriarch Sumner Redstone indulged in the spoils of his vast wealth and allowed his top lieutenants, Moonves and Tom Freston, and then Philippe Dauman — both of whom served as Viacom CEOs — to run his companies as they saw fit.