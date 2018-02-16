Streaming video is NBC's fountain of youth at the Winter Olympics

NBC has been streaming coverage of every Olympic event since the 2012 Summer Games in London and has seen significant growth in the online audience every two years. The network said that through the first six days of Pyeongchang, people have streamed 445 million minutes of Olympics — more than the total for the entire 18 days of the Sochi Games in 2014. Streaming viewers can watch continuous live coverage only through NBC's apps and need to have a cable or satellite subscription.