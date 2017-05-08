Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion plus debt

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the country’s biggest TV station ownership group, is about to get bigger.

Sinclair announced Monday that it will acquire Tribune Media Co. — with its 42 TV stations in 33 markets across the U.S. — for $3.9 billion plus the assumption of about $2.7 billion in debt. Tribune shareholders are to receive $35 and 0.23 of a share of Sinclair common stock per share of Tribune stock; based on Friday’s closing price, that’s a total value of $43.50 a share.

The deal — which is still subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission — would give Sinclair a presence in the top three TV markets, with KTLA in Los Angeles, WPIX in New York and WGN in Chicago.

WGN is the Chicago-based Tribune’s flagship station, founded by the Chicago Tribune in 1948. Its call letters stand for “World’s Greatest Newspaper.” Tribune has owned KTLA since 1985, when it was acquired from Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Sinclair that will open up a myriad of opportunities for the company,” Chris Ripley, president and chief executive of Sinclair, said in a statement announcing the deal.

Tribune, based in Chicago, is the former parent company of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune. The two newspapers, along with Tribune's other publishing properties, were spun off into a new company — now named Tronc Inc. — in 2014.

Tribune also owns the general entertainment cable network WGN America, Chicago radio station WGN, over-the-air digital multicast networks Antenna TV and This TV, and a stake in the Food Network and real estate assets.

Sinclair, based in the Baltimore area, already owns 139 TV stations, many of which are affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and the CW.

The deal will put a spotlight on Sinclair, which has long kept a low profile in the media business because it had no outlet in New York or Los Angeles. The company is known for injecting a conservative slant into the local news that airs on its TV stations, generating speculation that its expansion moves could lead to a national platform for a right-leaning program service. Sinclair could leverage the cable and satellite retransmission deals for its TV stations to get carriage of a potential new news channel that could skew politically to the right of Fox News.

Sinclair has used its TV stations to launch the Sunday morning public affairs program "Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson.” Attkisson is a former CBS News correspondent who claimed the government hacked her computer after her aggressive reporting on the Obama administration.

