AT&T pulls the plug on Turner's Super Deluxe studio

The studio, which once staged a live telenovela that generated huge numbers on Facebook Live, had been on thin ice for much of this year. AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner dragged on for months, and it was never clear how the irreverent group of mostly millennial workers — who also showcased former Mexican President Vicente Fox trash-talking President Trump — would fit into the phone company’s plans to become a home for premium content that viewers would watch on their cellphones and tablets.