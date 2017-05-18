Roger Ailes, former Fox News chairman, dies at 77

Roger Ailes, the longtime head of Fox News, has died at 77, according to a statement released by his wife.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," Elizabeth Ailes said. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back."

Ailes resigned last year in the wake of sexual harassment charges. His resignation came two weeks after embarrassing allegations that he had sexually harassed former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

The Fox News chairman dismissed the allegations, but faced additional claims of misconduct.

We will have more shortly on this developing story.

