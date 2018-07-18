Boeing finalizes $3.9-billion deal for two new Air Force One planes

A year and a half after President Trump first blasted the cost of the presidential transport planes as “out of control,” aerospace giant Boeing Co. has officially landed the $3.9-billion contract for the next generation of Air Force One jumbo jets.
The contract, announced by the U.S. Air Force on Tuesday, will include detailed design, modification, testing and certification of the two 747-8 jumbo jets.
The announcement comes five months after the White House said it reached an “informal deal” of $3.9 billion for the aircraft with Chicago-based Boeing. At that time, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump’s negotiations saved taxpayers more than $1.4 billion, but an aviation analyst said the expected cost for the Air Force One planes was always expected to be about $4 billion.
Trump first criticized the price of the program via Twitter in December 2016, saying that the planes would cost “more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg then met with Trump and told reporters that they would cost less than $4 billion.
The planes are already built: They were originally ordered in 2013 to serve a now-defunct Russian airline that never took ownership of the aircraft, as reported by trade publication Defense One. Boeing will need to add special features, such as a communications suite, self-defense system and other structural modifications designed to provide extra protection to those on board.
On Tuesday, Trump told CBS News that cosmetic changes are also in store for the new Air Force One planes.
“I said, ‘I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors,’” he said. “Air Force One is going to be incredible, it’s going to be the top of the line, the top in the world, and it’s going to be red, white and blue.”
Work on the planes will be done in San Antonio and is expected to be finished by December 2024, according to the contract award listing on the Defense Department’s website.
The new planes will replace the VC-25A aircraft, the specially modified 747 jets that are currently in use as presidential transport planes. Those planes have been in service since President George H.W. Bush’s administration in 1990.