CBS pondering sale of historic Television City studios in Los Angeles

Broadcast giant CBS Corp. is pondering the sale of its historic Television City studio complex in the Fairfax district as the Los Angeles construction boom propels developers in search of new places to build.

CBS has not decided whether to part with the property it has owned since the 1950s, but real estate brokers put a tempting value on it for the owners — $500 million to $750 million.

Its desirable location near Farmers Market and the popular Grove shopping center could help drive the price much higher if a bidding war erupts. One insider estimated the price at more than $900 million.

The process of marketing the property began after CBS received unsolicited offers for Television City, according to a person familiar with the discussions who was not authorized to discuss them.

The broadcasting company then hired real estate brokerage Eastdil Secured to manage the fact-finding process, according to several people including brokers who know about the potential offering.

The review is in the early stages, and no decision has been made about whether CBS will indeed sell the property, they said.

Eastdil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 25-acre Television City site is ripe with possibilities even if it continues to operate as a television production facility. It has acres of surface parking lots that could be turned into stores, offices and underground parking or multilevel garages, if city officials approved.

Today, CBS mostly sublets the eight stages and other production facilities. Only one show of its own is shot there: "The Late, Late Show With James Corden." Soap operas owned by other production studios that are shot there and appear on CBS are “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Other shows made there include the syndicated game show "The Price Is Right," ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher" and ABC's high-profile reboot of "American Idol."

The complex has a rich history. In 1950, CBS purchased the property at Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard to build Television City with its mid-century design by noted architect William Pereira.

A sports complex was demolished to make room for the complex that came as Los Angeles boomed as the center for TV production, displacing New York.

On Nov. 15, 1952, CBS Television City was officially dedicated with an hourlong prime-time broadcast on the CBS network.

Over the years, numerous prominent shows — including "All in the Family," "The Carol Burnett Show," "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" — were all filmed at Television City. "The Price Is Right" has been shot on the same stage since 1972.

roger.vincent@latimes.com

Twitter: @rogervincent