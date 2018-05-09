Trump's CFPB is shutting the office that focuses on student loan abuses

Although the housing and stock markets have recovered from the 2008 financial crisis, the problems in the student loan market have only intensified. Roughly 4.6 million Americans were in default on their student loans as of Dec. 31, 2017, according to the Education Department, more than double what it was four years earlier. That's more than 10% of the total 42.8 million Americans who have a student loan outstanding backed by the Education Department.