Chevron to end regulators' probes by upgrading refineries and doing environmental work

In 2013, Chevron paid $2 million in fines and restitution and pleaded no contest to six charges related to the Richmond fire, which sent thousands of people to hospitals, many complaining of respiratory problems. Chevron entered the plea to charges filed by the California attorney general's office and the Contra Costa County district attorney's office, including failing to correct deficiencies in equipment and failing to require the use of certain equipment to protect employees from potential harm.