California may backtrack on coffee cancer warning labels

In 2007, the attorney general's office, then headed by Gov. Jerry Brown, reached settlements against fast-food chains KFC, Wendy's, and Burger King in which the companies agreed to post Prop 65 warnings on some products found to contain acrylamide, according to court records. Brown also reached multimillion-dollar settlements with Heinz, Kettle Foods, Frito-Lay, Lance Inc. and Procter Gamble over potato chips, with the companies agreeing to reduce acrylamide levels or to cease marketing the products, according to the attorney general's office.