Pulling back from strawberry market, Dole Food Co. to lay off 402 workers in Salinas Valley

Dole Food Co. will lay off 402 workers from its Salinas Valley fields and packing facilities as part of a widening move out of California’s strawberry market.

Dole’s berry division informed the state of the layoffs, which will affect 268 pickers and other laborers, drivers and supervisors from its harvesting and cooling operations in Watsonville, in a letter to state employment officials dated Monday.

Last month, the company announced a similar move from its Southern California operations, including laying off 172 unionized workers from its operations centered in Oxnard, according to state records.

“Anytime a plant is phased out, it’s a loss for the workers and a loss for the city,” Watsonville Mayor Oscar Rios said Friday.

“For the most part, it looks like they’ve decided to pull out of berries,” said Armando Elenes, a spokesman for the United Farm Workers, which represents the workers in Watsonville and Oxnard.

Elenes added that he has heard of at least two other operations that might shut down in the Salinas Valley area.

UFW still represents several hundred workers in the raspberry and mushroom industry in the Salinas Valley and surrounding area, Elenes said.

Growers statewide have complained of a worsening labor shortage that has pushed wages up and driven them to recruit more foreign guest workers. In addition, new state rules that shorten the work week and require more overtime hours have added to costs, as have increased restrictions on the use of fumigants and other chemicals.

Dole Food Co., the largest producer of fruit and vegetables worldwide, is struggling with nearly $1.3 billion in debt, low operating margins and declining revenue. The company, owned by Los Angeles billionaire David H. Murdock, 94, has pledged to slim down its international real estate holdings ahead of an initial public offering of stock that would take the company public for the third time.

In addition to its 10-acre headquarters in Westlake Village, Dole is trying to sell 14,800 acres of unproductive agricultural land on Oahu, valued at $171 million, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Sale of the headquarters property hinges on a tax-related swap for a pineapple-themed park on Oahu that is owned by Murdock’s Castle & Cooke Properties, a privately held real estate company.

A Dole spokesman said he knew of no plan to uproot the staff from the Westlake Village location. But officials in North Carolina have spoken previously about a potential relocation to Murdock’s sprawling research campus in Kannapolis, a city in that state where both Murdock and Dole operate research facilities.

Dole owns and operates some 124,000 acres worldwide, according to its prospectus. But very little of that property lies in the mainland U.S. — just 1,600 acres spread across five states, according to company filings with the SEC. The rest of its U.S. farming operations are on roughly 19,000 acres of leased land in those states, company records show.

It was unclear how much strawberry acreage Dole might relinquish in Santa Cruz County, where Watsonville is located, and neighboring Monterey County.

Watsonville suffered from the loss of the canning and frozen vegetable industry in the late 1980s, then was severely damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. The city has slowly recovered, attracting small manufacturing such as Fox bike shocks and a FedEx hub, among other businesses, said Rios, the mayor. But agriculture remains the top employer for the city of about 54,000 people — 19% of whom live below the federal poverty line, according to the U.S. Census.

On Thursday, city officials had just celebrated the framing of a 46-unit affordable housing complex, only to hear the news of the layoffs.

“You can just imagine,” Rios said of the news. “It’s a big hit.”

