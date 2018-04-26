Stocks open higher on Wall Street after strong earnings reports

Stocks are opening higher, extending a rally from the previous afternoon, after several companies reported strong first-quarter results.
Chipotle soared 15% after its report. It also announced plans to redesign its restaurants and expand delivery service.
Facebook jumped 8.4% as the social media company's data privacy scandal didn't appear to have a major effect on its business.
Ford gained 3.4% after it said it will shed most of its North American car lineup to save money.
The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,651.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70 points, or 0.3%, to 24,152. The Nasdaq rose 75 points, or 1.1%, to 7,081.