PG&E and Edison stocks plunge as California wildfires burn

The wildfires in California have sent shares of the state’s two largest utility owners, PG&E Corp. and Edison International, falling the most since the power crisis more than a decade ago.
Trading in PG&E stock was briefly halted Monday after shares plummeted more than 37%. The stock has fallen as much as 48% in two days of trading since the Camp fire in Butte County broke out last week.
At its Monday morning low, Edison International had lost more than a third of its value since the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties began last week.
For both companies, the declines are among the steepest since power shortages triggered rolling blackouts across the state in 2000-2001 — a crisis that eventually led PG&E’s utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., to file for bankruptcy protection.
Investors are concerned about utility liabilities associated with the fires. Authorities are investigating electrical equipment as one of several possible causes of the Camp fire, about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco. A PG&E transmission line in the area went offline 15 minutes before the blaze was first reported, and the company reported finding a damaged transmission tower near where investigators say the fire began.
The Camp fire’s death toll reached 29 on Sunday, with the whereabouts of 228 people still unknown, authorities said.
Edison’s Southern California Edison utility said late Friday that a power outage occurred near the suspected starting point of the Woolsey fire and that a sensor detected a disturbance in its equipment two minutes before the blaze was reported. The company said there had been no determination of origin or cause and that it will cooperate with the investigation.
Two people have died in the Woolsey fire.
Together, the wildfires have destroyed more than 6,700 structures and could cost the state, insurers and homeowners at least $19 billion in damages, according to an estimate by Enki Research.
“We’re not going to speculate or comment on what factors may or may not be impacting the market,” said Paul Doherty, spokesman for San Francisco-based PG&E. “Right now, our entire company is focused on supporting first responders and assisting our customers and communities impacted by the Camp fire.”
Edison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Late last month, Southern California Edison said its electrical equipment likely sparked at least one starting point in the massive Thomas fire that ravaged Ventura and Santa Barbara counties late last year. That fire killed two people.
PG&E was the worst-performing stock on the Standard & Poor’s 500 index Monday morning. The shares recovered a bit from their earlier plunge to trade at $33.55, down 16%, around 9 a.m. PST.
Edison shares also recovered somewhat from their earlier dive. At $55.09, they were down 9.7% for the day and down about 21% from before the current Southern California fires began.
Susquehanna Financial Group estimates that PG&E could face as much as $5 billion in liabilities from the blaze. That would come on top of last year’s deadly fires that could cost as much as $17.3 billion, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate. PG&E is still awaiting a state report on the cause of the Tubbs fire, the deadliest of the 2017 wine country fires.