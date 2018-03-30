Suzanne Boda: Leads operation of the biggest airline at Los Angeles International Airport

Male dominated: When Boda started out, she said she would enter a conference room filled with hundreds of airline executives and supervisors and notice she was one of only a handful of women. "There were challenges along the way," she said. "I remember being told, 'Maybe you need to be thinking about a different career path.' " But Boda said women have made big strides in the industry. Two of American Airlines' top six executives are now women. None of the top U.S. airlines is led by a woman, but it's only a matter of time, she said. Her role models include aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, Eleanor Roosevelt and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. "Those women worked in very male-dominated worlds, yet they stuck to their principals about how to live and how to treat people," she said.