U.S. employers add 156,000 jobs in August

The U.S. economy generated 156,000 jobs in August.

The unemployment rate was 4.4%

Global stock markets traded higher Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data that could determine the pace at which the Federal Reserve raises interest rates this year.

How Wall Street actually opens could well hinge on the August nonfarm payrolls report for August, which is released an hour before the bell.

The figures often set the market tone for a week or two after their release. Upbeat figures Thursday from private payrolls firm ADP have ratcheted up expectations for the official government data. The consensus in the markets is that payrolls increased by around 180,000 during the month.

ALSO

Behind a $13 shirt, a $6-an-hour worker

Is L.A.'s long-running Car Night on its last lap?

Harvey likely to be the second-most costly natural disaster in U.S. history