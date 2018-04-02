California Inc.: Hollywood is courted by a newly moviegoing Saudi Arabia

Amazon attack: President Trump savaged the Seattle-based online retailer in a series of tweets, accusing it of using the U.S. Postal Service as its "delivery boy" and saying its shipping deal with the service is a "scam" that must end. Amazon's stock took a hit but later recovered. The company defended its shipping agreement and the Postal Service has said it actually makes money on the Amazon deal, the terms of which experts say the president has little leverage to change.