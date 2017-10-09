CALIFORNIA
Listen to and read Chapter 6 of Dirty John, a Times podcast series
BREAKING NEWS
L.A. Now
At least 1,500 structures destroyed by rampaging Northern California wildfires
BUSINESS

Lewis DVorkin is named Los Angeles Times editor in chief

Ryan Faughnder
Contact Reporter

The Los Angeles Times has named Forbes Media executive Lewis DVorkin as its new editor in chief, the paper’s publisher, Ross Levinsohn, said Monday.

At Forbes, DVorkin held roles including executive editor, editor and chief product officer. He previously worked at the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek and the New York Times.

“Lewis was our first choice after an extensive search, and it’s a testament to the strength of our brand that he chose to join us,” Levinsohn said in an email.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder

ALSO

U.S. payrolls shrink for first time in 7 years: Hurricanes walloped job growth

FCC lets Alphabet try to use balloons to restore cell service to Puerto Ricans

Being harassed by Harvey Weinstein was 'disgusting' and 'pathetic,' TV reporter says

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
73°