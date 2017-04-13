Watch live: David Dao lost two teeth when dragged off United plane, attorney says

A lawyer for a man dragged off a United Express flight says that airlines have “bullied” passengers “for a long time,” and that the man lost two front teeth in the incident.

Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday — which can be watched live above — that airlines have treated us as “less than maybe we deserve.”

Dr. David Dao was dragged from the plane Sunday after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight.

Demetrio said he “probably” will file a lawsuit on Dao's behalf.

United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz has said he was “ashamed” when he saw the video and that the airline is reviewing its policies. Munoz said law enforcement won't be involved in removing passengers in the future.

Dao's lawyers already have taken steps toward filing a lawsuit. On Wednesday they filed an emergency motion in Cook County Circuit Court asking a judge to ensure the airline and city preserve surveillance video showing passengers boarding Flight 3411 to Louisville.

They're also seeking cockpit voice recordings, incident reports and other materials. Video of the Kentucky physician being pulled from his seat after he refused to leave the full plane has been viewed by people around the world.

