Stocks slide even as oil prices rise; Macy’s sinks 12%

U.S. stocks were broadly lower in early trading Thursday as investors sized up the latest batch of earnings reports from retailers and other companies. Consumer-focused companies fell the most. Oil prices headed higher.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index were down 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,386 as of 10:21 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 139 points, or 0.7%, to 20,802. The Nasdaq composite declined 45 points, or 0.8%, to 6,082, a day after closing at another all-time high.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 200 index dropped 16 points, or 1.2%, to 1,383. Three stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

IN A SLUMP: Macy's sank 12.2% to $25.77 after the department store chain's latest quarterly results fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. The stock was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500.

SALES DISAPPOINT: Dillard's first-quarter results exceeded financial analysts' expectations, but its revenue for the quarter fell short. The stock slid 10.2% to $51.94.

MIXED QUARTER: Kohl's was down 3.8% to $38.77 after the retailer reported improved quarterly earnings, but revenue that was below Wall Street's estimates.

CHAT ABOUT THIS: Snap plunged 21% to $18.16 a day after the parent company of Snapchat reported a huge loss.

Read more: Snap stock dives after its first earnings report shows Snapchat's slowing user growth »

APPETIZING RESULTS: Investors cheered Whole Foods' latest quarterly results. The stock climbed 3.9% to $37.62.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 46 cents, or 1%, at $47.79 a barrel in New York; on Wednesday, it surged $1.45. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 40 cents, or 0.8%, at $50.62 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.82 yen from 114.33 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.0865 from $1.0862.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.41%.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX fell 0.6%, and France's CAC 40 edged down 0.7%. Britain's FTSE shed early gains and was down 0.1%. Major indexes in Asia notched gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%, while South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.4%.