Stocks hold steady as oil's slide halts

U.S. stock indexes held steady in early trading Wednesday after the price of oil stabilized. Markets around the world were mixed; stocks in mainland China got a small boost after they got the OK to join a widely followed index of emerging-market stocks.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,440, as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average was close to flat at 21,470, and the Nasdaq composite rose 35 points, or 0.6%, to 6,223.

CRUDE REVIVAL: Benchmark U.S. crude ticked up 46 cents, or 1.1%, to $43.97 a barrel, the day after sinking to its lowest price of the year on continued speculation that supplies will overwhelm demand. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 19 cents to $46.21 a barrel.

Oil's slide Tuesday yanked energy stocks lower, which in turn pulled the S&P 500 back from its record high. On Wednesday, energy stocks were down again, but not by nearly as much as the prior day: 0.1% versus 1.2%.

OPENING UP: Red Hat, an open-source software company, surged 10.4% to $99.31 — one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 — after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter. Its forecast for revenue and earnings this fiscal year also topped analysts' expectations.

FLASHING HIGHER: Adobe Systems climbed 2.6% to $144.59 after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

GETTING ACTIVE: La-Z-Boy soared 15.1% to $30.15 after reporting quarterly earnings that easily topped analysts' expectations. Its customers have been shifting toward higher-price products, such as leather-upholstered furniture, that mean bigger profits for the company.

CHINA'S ARRIVAL: Chinese shares that are traded in Shanghai, which have long been difficult for foreign investors to trade, rose 0.5% after index provider MSCI said it will include 222 “Chinese A-shares” in its widely followed Emerging Markets index. The move, which will begin next year, probably will cause big shifts of money into mainland Chinese stocks by mutual funds and other investors that track the index.

MSCI has been considering including A-shares in its index for years but had demurred until now due to a range of concerns. China has since started a “Stock Connect” program that links mainland Chinese stocks with the Hong Kong market to make them more accessible, among other changes.

OTHER MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, France's CAC 40, Germany's DAX and the FTSE 100 in London each fell 0.3%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.5%, South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.6%.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices slipped, which pushed their yields higher. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up to 2.17% from 2.16%. The two-year yield rose to 1.36% from 1.35%, and the 30-year yield rose to 2.75% from 2.74%.

CURRENCIES: The British pound rose to $1.2665 from $1.2629. The euro rose to $1.1144 from $1.1128, and the dollar rose to 111.61 Japanese yen from 111.41 yen.

COMMODITIES: Gold rose $1.30 to $1,244.80 an ounce, silver slipped 4 cents to $16.38 an ounce, and copper rose 4 cents to $2.59 a pound. Natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet. Heating oil was flat at $1.40 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.44 a gallon.