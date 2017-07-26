Stocks open higher, buoyed by earnings reports

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as several big companies including Boeing and AT&T report solid results.

Boeing jumped 5.7% in early trading Wednesday and AT&T rose 4.2%. AT&T said it expects its acquisition of Time Warner to close by the end of the year.

U.S. Steel soared 9.8% after reporting higher sales. It also issued an optimistic forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,478.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93 points, or 0.4%, to 21,707. The Nasdaq composite increased 15 points, or 0.2%, to 6,427.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.33%.