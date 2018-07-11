Trump's trade war is about to hit home — and your home is no exception

Legend has it that Harry Truman once said anyone who wants a friend in Washington should buy a dog. That might become a pricier proposition at Target Corp. because of planned tariffs on China-made dog leashes, collars, muzzles and harnesses. That could increase the prices of the 23 leashes for sale at Target by as little as 70 cents and as much as $3, if they are from China. Kitty isn’t exempt, either, with the president proposing a levy on cat food from China.