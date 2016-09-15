Tesla is chosen to build electricity storage project for SoCal Edison

Tesla announced Thursday that it has been selected by Southern California Edison to build a big battery storage project at the utility’s Mira Loma substation.

The system will store 80 megawatt hours of energy, enough to power more than 2,500 households for a day, Tesla said.

Edison and other California utilities are under a 2013 order by the state Public Utilities Commission to install 1.3 gigawatts of storage capacity by 2020. One gigawatt is the equivalent of 1,000 megawatts.

Tesla said the Mira Loma system should be operational by the end of 2016, and will be the largest lithium ion battery storage project in the world. The batteries will charge from the electrical grid during off-peak hours and will deliver power to customers during peak hours.

