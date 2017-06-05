Alphabet's share price hits $1,000

Google parent company Alphabet Inc. joined rarefied company on Monday when it for the first time reached a $1,000 share price.

Shares of the tech company were up $9.57, or 0.96%, to $1,005.69 around 7:45 a.m. Pacific time.

By reaching this milestone, Alphabet joins e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., whose shares sold for $1,000 for the first time last week. Others in the elite group include home builder NVR Inc., pork producer and ocean transportation company Seaboard Corp. and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

