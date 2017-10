All 3 billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a 2013 data breach — three times as many accounts as the company first reported.

In December, Yahoo disclosed that hackers stole information that could be connected to more than 1 billion accounts, then believed to be the most users affected in a single breach.

The information that was stolen does include “passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information,” according to the company, which is now part of Oath.