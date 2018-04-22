L.A. toy mogul scraps bid for Canadian Toys R Us stores, works to sweeten U.S. deal

"Toys R us, to me, is an American icon," he said. "I look forward to 100 years from now when nobody will know who the hell Isaac Larian was. 'He came up with L.O.L. Surprise!, Little Tikes and Bratz' — nobody is going to remember that. What they're going to remember is 'He was the guy who saved Toys R Us.' I hope so, anyway. Maybe I'm a dreamer, I don't know."