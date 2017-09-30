One of flying's few freebies: Online messaging

Since most airlines began nearly a decade ago to charge for extras that previously were included in the cost of the ticket, freebies have become rare for air travelers.

But there are a few exceptions.

The latest example is Delta Air Lines, which will begin Oct. 1 to let passengers on most flights use their smartphones, laptop computers and digital tablets to send messages for free, using the carrier’s onboard Wi-Fi system.

The program lets passengers contact friends and family via iMessage, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger.

Alaska Airline launched a similar service earlier this year. Not to be outdone, American Airlines’ chief executive, Doug Parker, announced Thursday plans to soon offer free messaging services on his airline.

Southwest Airlines charges $2 per day per device to send messages using the onboard Wi-Fi.

But the airline industry is not giving everything away.

Airlines that offer free messaging still charge for other web browsing. And a study released earlier this month concluded that the world’s airlines pocketed $44.6 billion in passenger fees and commissions in 2016. That includes charges to check luggage and to buy food, drinks, entertainment and blankets, among other extras.

CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. CAPTION Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. California is moving its presidential primary in a push for electoral relevance. The L.A. city controller has recommended using city land for emergency campgrounds for the homeless. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. California is moving its presidential primary in a push for electoral relevance. The L.A. city controller has recommended using city land for emergency campgrounds for the homeless. CAPTION The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.