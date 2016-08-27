Flights between U.S. and Mexico to soar under bilateral agreement

If you’re planning a trip south of the border, you can expect to save a little on your flight to Mexico.

An agreement between the U.S. and Mexico that took effect Aug. 21 will drop restrictions on the number of airlines that can fly between the two countries, thus increasing competition and lowering fares.

Thanks to the agreement that followed four years of negotiations, U.S. and Mexican airlines seeking to fly between the two countries will only be limited by the number of slots — a scheduled time to land or takeoff — available at various airports.

“The new agreement will benefit U.S. and Mexican airlines, travelers, businesses, airports, and communities by allowing increased market access for passenger and cargo airlines to fly between any city in Mexico and any city in the United States,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement. He added that the increased competition should lead to lower air fares.

Several airlines have already announced new routes to Mexico.

Southwest Airlines said that starting Dec. 4, the carrier will fly three new nonstop flights from Los Angeles International Airport to Cancun, San Jose Del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.

Delta Air Lines said it plans on Dec. 17 to start new daily nonstop services from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Cancun and from LAX to Los Cabos, plus a Saturday flight from Kansas City, Mo., to Cancun.

American Airlines said it has started taking reservations for new daily flights from LAX to Cancún and Puerto Vallarta starting Dec. 15.

