Volkswagen engineer pleads guilty in emissions scandal

A longtime Volkswagen engineer has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy for his role in the German automaker’s global emissions cheating scandal.

James Robert Liang, 62, a Newbury Park, Calif. resident, entered his plea Friday. Though he was indicted under seal on June 1 by a federal grand jury, the indictment was unsealed Friday. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean Cox of the Eastern District of Michigan.

As part of the plea agreement, Liang will cooperate with the government as part of its ongoing investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Volkswagen said in a statement that it is “continuing to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice,” but couldn't comment on the indictment.

Liang was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act. According to the plea agreement, after he and his “co-co-conspirators” realized they couldn’t design a diesel engine that met strict U.S. regulations, they designed and implemented so-called “defeat devices” that would recognize when vehicles were being tested.

