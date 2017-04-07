Most Wells Fargo board members should go, says influential advisory group

An influential shareholder advisory firm has recommended that Wells Fargo & Co. investors vote against most of the company’s incumbent board members in the next election — a stinging rebuke that the bank’s board called “extreme and unprecedented.”

In a report issued Friday, Institutional Shareholder Services said that board members failed to properly oversee the San Francisco bank and could have done more to prevent “unsound retail banking sales practices.”

The firm, which advises big investment firms on corporate governance issues and on how to vote in annual shareholder elections, recommended voting against 12 of the bank’s 15 board members, including Chairman Stephen Sanger.

It supported reelection of the remaining three members, all of whom joined the board after the bank’s unauthorized accounts scandal came to light in September of last year. That includes Timothy Sloan, who joined the board when he was named chief executive in October.

In a response issued Friday, Wells Fargo’s board said ISS’ recommendations fail to take into account all the actions the bank and board have taken in the wake of the scandal, in which up to 2.1 million checking, savings and other accounts were created without customers’ permission.

Those actions include firing several senior managers, canceling pay and bonuses for some executives and scrapping the onerous sales goal system that critics blamed for pushing workers to open accounts without authorization.

The board also said that ISS’ report did not take into account the results of an internal investigation into the bank’s sales practices and the accounts scandal. That report has not been released, though bank officials have said it will be made available before Wells Fargo’s April 25 shareholder meeting.

“We strongly disagree with the unwarranted recommendation by ISS to vote against 12 of Wells Fargo’s 15 directors — and urge our shareholders to disregard ISS’s director voting recommendations and judge for themselves the findings of the investigation and the strong actions the board has already taken,” the board’s release said.

ISS noted throughout its report that the bank has taken steps to address problems, but emphasized that those steps were taken only after the bank’s practices were made public in last year’s $185-million settlement with regulators.

“The board's actions have been largely reactive, driven by customer complaints and triggered by the consent orders and findings of [regulators],” ISS wrote.

The report also referenced some of the latest developments in the scandal, including an announcement Monday by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that Wells Fargo had fired a former manager after he reported potential criminal activity to the bank’s ethics hotline.

ISS called the case “chilling” and said it raised “grave concerns over processes designed to identify and manage risk at the company.”

Earlier this week, another proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, recommended voting against six Wells Fargo board members — four over the accounts scandal, and two because, in Glass Lewis’ view, they serve on too many other corporate boards.

Shares of the bank were down 9 cents to $55.28 in afternoon trading.

james.koren@latimes.com

Follow me: @jrkoren