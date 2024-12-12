Advertisement
Business

Amid intimidation claims, Wells Fargo investigators vote to unionize

A Wells Fargo office in New York
A Wells Fargo office in New York. Members of the company’s conduct management department voted 21-16 in favor of joining a union.
(Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)
By Suhauna HussainStaff Writer 
Share via

Wells Fargo employees who review customer complaints and workplace issues have voted to unionize.

The move is the latest in a campaign to organize workers at the San Francisco-based bank, which is notable in an industry that historically has had low rates of unionization.

After a legal back-and-forth over the vote, in which the bank contested the validity of ballots cast by former employees, the National Labor Relations Board certified the election results on Tuesday. Members of the conduct management department voted 21-16 in favor of joining the union.

Advertisement
** FILE ** In this Oct. 15, 2008 file photo, of a Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco. Talk about throwing in the kitchen sink. Wells Fargo & Co. said Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009, that it swung to a $2.83 billion loss in the fourth quarter as it took significant charges to reduce its exposure to the risky assets of Wachovia Corp. and built up its reserves to cover future losses. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

Business

For Subscribers

Why Wells Fargo’s San Francisco downsizing is bad news for California banking

Wells Fargo’s decision to move its headquarters in San Francisco is the latest sign of how the banking industry is becoming less prominent in California.

“We look forward to creating an open dialogue with Wells Fargo to improve working conditions in our department,” said Roslynn Berkeland, an investigations associate at Wells Fargo, according to a news release by the Communications Workers of America, the parent union affiliated with Wells Fargo Workers United.

The lead-up to the vote was contentious. After workers announced in early September their intent to hold a vote, bank officials disparaged the union drive in meetings and in emails to employees, current and former members of the conduct management department told The Times in interviews. On Oct. 1, the bank laid off 11 employees in the department.

The bank has denied accusations that layoffs sought to target the union effort.

In response to a request for comment about the results of the election, Wells Fargo spokesperson Rachel Wall repeated a previous statement, saying “We respect our employees’ rights to vote for or against union representation and appreciate their careful consideration of this decision. We continue to believe our employees are best served by working directly with the Company and its leadership.”

Advertisement

The conduct management intake department at Wells Fargo was created in the wake of a scandal that erupted in 2016 when The Times reported bank employees had opened millions of fake deposit and checking accounts, and often transferred funds from consumers’ accounts without their knowledge or consent. Regulators eventually slapped Wells Fargo with fines and forced the bank to overhaul its processes to improve compliance.

But workers have said layoffs have jeopardized their ability to properly review complaints of misconduct.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 14: A sign is posted at a Wells Fargo Bank branch office on July 14, 2017 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco based Wells Fargo & Co. reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings with profits up 5 percent to $5.8 billion, or $1.07 per share. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Business

Union drive at Wells Fargo heats up as employees allege intimidation tactics

Wells Fargo employees seeking to unionize say the bank fired members of their proposed bargaining unit ahead of a scheduled vote.

“We write because we are distraught and outraged that Wells Fargo executives are undermining our ability to effectively manage risk by slashing staff in our department through a mass layoff, “ workers wrote in an Oct. 3 letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Advertisement

Wells Fargo has said that changes the company made in the department aim to address inefficiencies.

More to Read

Business
Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a business reporter covering California labor and workplace issues for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement