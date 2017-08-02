Dodgers' Andre Ethier scores big in $4.9-million sale of his Arizona mansion

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier hit one out of the park this week with the sale of his Gilbert, Ariz., compound.
The six-bedroom, six-bathroom spread sold for $4.9 million, among the highest sales ever recorded in Maricopa County’s East Valley, records show.
Features of the 9,3260-square-foot home include a two-story “hers” dressing closet with a sliding ladder and a wedding dress display case. Not to be outdone, the “his” closet boasts backlighted shoe storage and rustic wood- and leather-clad interior walls.
The 4.5-acre site has an additional 5,638-square-foot multipurpose building that contains a batting cage, a game room, a fitness center and kitchen.
The outdoor space includes two water features, a swimming pool with a spa, a splash-pad area, a swim-up bar and a sunken barbecue area. In addition to the pool, there’s also an in-ground trampoline, a soccer field and playground, a windmill, a fire-pit and a garden.
Ethier joined the majors in 2006 and is currently on the Dodgers’ disabled list, recovering from herniated disks.
Records show the veteran outfielder bought the property seven years ago for $2 million.
Sandra Baldwin and Patti Swisher of Launch Real Estate were the listing agents. Robert Cushing of JK Realty represented the buyer.
