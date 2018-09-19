Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo circles the bases on a home sale in Florida

As his team competes for a playoff spot in the NL Central, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo found time to take care of some business away from the field, selling his Florida home for $2 million.
The estate resides in Parkland, where Rizzo grew up, was built in 2014. Gates secure the one-acre grounds, and a pair of palms frames the courtyard entry.
The one-story floor plan is a mix of marble floors, oversized windows and a laundry list of amenities that includes a wine cellar, a movie theater, a steam room, a gym and an indoor-outdoor billiards room. Out back, a resort-style pool and batting cage add to the fun.
Six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread across 5,865 square feet. There’s a fireplace in the living room, a chandelier in the dining room and plenty of marble in the center-island kitchen.
Bill Sohl of RE/MAX Park Creek Realty handled both ends of the transaction.
In 2013, Rizzo inked a seven-year deal with the Cubs worth $41 million and bought the home a few months later for $1.83 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The 29-year-old spent a year with the Padres in 2011, but he’s played his best baseball in Chicago. There, he’s racked up three All-Star game appearances, a Silver Slugger Award, a Gold Glove Award and a World Series title in 2016.