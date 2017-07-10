Beverly Hills home where Howard Hughes crash-landed in 1946 seeks $14.5 million

How’s this for a crash pad? A Beverly Hills home that was on the receiving end of a Howard Hughes crash-landing decades ago has come on the market for $14.45 million.

The filmmaker and aviator was flying the XF-11, a reconnaissance aircraft commissioned by the U.S Air Force, on its maiden voyage in 1946 when he experienced engine problems mid-flight. Failing to reach the Los Angeles Country Club for an emergency landing, the plane careened into a pocket of homes on North Linden Drive and Whittier Drive including the one now for sale.

The plane’s right wing sliced through the upstairs bedroom of the home, narrowly missing the occupants, the brother and sister-in-law of actress Rosemary DeCamp, according to Times archives. Hughes was critically injured in the crash but survived, and a year later successfully completed a test flight of the second XF-11 prototype.

The Wallace Neff-designed home in Beverly Hills was once occupied by actress Rosemary DeCamp of "Jungle Book" (1942) and "Yankee Doodle Dandy" (1942) fame. (Blake Worthington) (Blake Worthington)

Designed and built in 1926 by architect Wallace Neff, the extensively renovated house sits on more than a third of an acre. Arched features, detailed wrought ironwork and a clay-tiled roof speak to the home’s Spanish Revival roots.

The 6,500 square feet of interior space include a marble-lined foyer, a living room with hand-painted cathedral ceilings, a formal dining room, an updated kitchen and a billiard room.

The second-floor master suite, which boasts an oversized walk-in closet, opens to a veranda overlooking the grounds. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in all.

Outdoors, ample patio space surrounds a rectangular swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature. An outdoor dining area, fire pit and barbecue complete the setting.

The property last changed hands four years ago for about $6.25 million, public records show. In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $4.5 million, up 45.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Aaron Kirman and Louis Evans of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Chuck' star Zachary Levi zeroes in on a home sale

Highland Park update takes a page from Californian Modernism

Rob Kardashian's starter home in Calabasas sells for $2.44 million

Italianate estate stands tall in Redlands