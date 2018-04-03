1930s Brentwood classic was once home to Glinda the Good Witch

The longtime home of Billie Burke, the early film star known for her role as Glinda the Good Witch of the North in the 1939 movie-musical "The Wizard of Oz," has listed for sale in Brentwood for $2.995 million.
Burke was the 1938-built home's original owner and lived at the property for about three decades. Following her passing in 1970 at 85, the home was passed down to relatives and remained in the family for roughly another four decades.
Set on a cul-de-sac, the two-story displays elements of Traditional and Country French style. The broad front of the house is reached by brick steps that end at a dark-hued front door flanked by white shutters and circular windows. Clapboard siding and dormers continue the classic look on the second level.
Inside, features include original hardwood floors, wood-paned windows and a formal entry with staircase wrapped in artistic wrought ironwork. Formal living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms lie within nearly 2,900 square feet of living space. In the master suite, French doors open to a garden-view balcony.
Brick patios and lawn surround a swimming pool and spa in the backyard. There's also an outdoor fireplace.
The property last changed hands in 2011 for $2.051 million, records show.
Erica Mitchell and Sally Forster Jones of Compass are the listing agents.
Burke got her start on Broadway before making her film debut in the 1916 silent film comedy "Peggy." In addition to her role as Glinda the Good Witch, she is known for her appearance in "Topper" (1937).
She received an Oscar nomination for her role as Emily Kilbourne in the comedy film "Merrily We Live" (1938).
