Pasadena's Case Study House No. 10 listed for $3 million after renovation

As millions of soldiers returned home from World War II, the nation faced a housing shortage. In response to the pinch, Los Angeles-based Arts and Architecture magazine designed and commissioned 36 experimental houses to showcase innovative and inexpensive architecture techniques.
The group of homes, designed by notable architects such as Richard Neutra and Craig Ellwood, became known as the “Case Study Houses.”
Now, Case Study House No. 10 is on the market for $2.99 million.
Built by Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland Jr. in 1947, the horizontal home in Pasadena uses simple, minimalist designs throughout its 3,425 square feet.
The four-bedroom home sits on a slope, and the father-and-son Nomland duo designed it to parallel the property. The open floor plan features walls of sliding glass and slanted ceilings, while hardwood floors connect the airy living room to the kitchen and dining area.
Out back, a set of wide stairs leads from the open patio to the pool and spa below, with minimalist furniture and shrubs dotting the landscape. A guest house of the same design sits adjacent.
The master bedroom, complete with a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet, has patio access of its own.
A recent renovation won the current owners the City of Pasadena 2015 Historic Preservation Award, as well as Pasadena’s Historic Preservation Commission’s 2015 Reconstruction Award. The home is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Cynthia Luczynski and Lauren Luczynski of Deasy/Penner hold the listing.
The home last changed hands in 2012 for $1.6 million, according to public records.
