Los Feliz home once part of Cecil B. DeMille's estate lists for $8.9 million

A home and workplace of early filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille is on the market in Los Feliz’s Laughlin Park neighborhood at $8.9 million.
The classical-style house, designed by architect William J. Dodd and dating to 1915, was purchased by DeMille in the 1920s and combined with the home next door to create his estate. During his ownership, which spanned about four decades, the property was used as DeMille’s production office, screening room and guest house.
Actress Anita Stewart and comic actor Charlie Chaplin and his first wife, Mildred Harris, are among other residents.
Sited on a half-acre of grounds, the two-story house has been updated while maintaining its early character. Vaulted and beamed ceilings, picture windows with diamond grills and walls of built-ins are among details of note. The living room is anchored by a grand fireplace with an ornate surround.
A chandelier-topped dining room, an eat-in chef's kitchen, a screening room, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms also lie within nearly 7,000 square feet of living space.
Outside, loggias surround a long swimming pool and spa. Lawn and mature landscaping complete the grounds.
The property was owned by the DeMille family until the 1980s, when it was sold with the adjacent house that comprised the estate. The homes were eventually returned to separate residences, the larger of which was purchased last year by actress Angelina Jolie for $24.5 million.
Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.