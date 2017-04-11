‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan finds a new leash on life in Encino

Cesar Millan of “Dog Whisperer” fame has found a new place to stay in the San Fernando Valley, buying a home in a leafy Encino neighborhood for about $2.783 million.

Earlier this year the dog behaviorist and television personality sold another home in Studio City.

His new house, built new last year, combines elements of the East Coast, traditional and farmhouse styles. The wide front of the home has black-hued windows that create visual contrast against white board and batten siding. Overhanging eaves give the gable roof a pronounced look.

The farmhouse-inspired traditional in Encino features a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a chef's kitchen and a saltwater swimming pool. (James Moss) (James Moss)

Within some 5,400 square feet of open-plan space is a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining, a center-island kitchen, a den and an office. A pass-through connects the kitchen and dining room areas. Tucked beneath the staircase is a temperature-controlled wine room.

In the master suite, a freestanding two-way fireplace sits between the bedroom and a sitting room. There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.

Pocketing doors on the main floor open to a covered patio. A saltwater swimming pool, a built-in barbecue, lawns and landscaping fill out the backyard.

The property came to market last fall for $2.895 million, records show.

Listing agent Jodie Francisco of Dilbeck Real Estate declined to comment on the sale. Lisa Gaber of L.A. Property Investment represented Millan, who made the purchase through a family trust, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Millan, 47, gained fame as the self-taught dog-training star of the television series “Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan,” which aired from 2004 to 2012. He currently hosts and produces the Nat Geo Wild series “Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation” with his son, Andre.

