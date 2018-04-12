Advertisement

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s one-time home comes up for sale in Studio City

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 12, 2018 | 9:45 AM
A former home of Cuba Gooding Jr. is for sale in Studio City at $2.495 million. (Nourmand & Assoc.)

A Studio City home where Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. once lived is for sale at $2.495 million.

Gooding was a first-time homebuyer when he purchased the ranch-style home in 1994, the same year he played Paul Hogan's sidekick in the film "Lightning Jack." He sold the home nine years later after moving to Pacific Palisades.

Others to have owned the property include television and film composer Roger Neill, actors Matt and Heather Borlenghi and late comedy showrunner Marsh McCall.

Built in 1955, the brick-trimmed house has four bedrooms, five bedrooms and nearly 3,400 square feet of living space. There are formal living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen and a screening/family room.

The master suite, which has a brick fireplace, opens to a private patio.

Outside, grounds of more than an acre contain expansive patio space, decking and a kidney-shape swimming pool. A field of grass and mature trees sit near the entrance of the gated property.

The home last changed hands in 2012 for $1.55 million, records show.

Howard Stevens of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.

