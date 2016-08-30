LOCAL
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger finds new scenery in California Gold Country

Professional basketball coach Dave Joerger, who in May was named head coach of the Sacramento Kings, has bought a ranch-estate in the Gold Country foothills of El Dorado County for $1.35 million.

Sitting on 10 acres in Shingle Springs, an area roughly 35 miles east of Sacramento, the property known as Sun Ridge Ranch centers on a four-bedroom main house with more than 5,400 square feet of space. Three ponds, an eight-car garage, a 10-stall barn, horse facilities and multiple pastures also reside on the grounds.

Built in 2004, the two-story home has a prairie vibe with dormer windows popping up over a broad, low-slung roof. A porch with white balusters and pillars wraps the exterior of the home.

Inside, there’s a living room with a river stone fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room and three fireplaces. Separate guest quarters add another en suite bedroom as well as a gym.

The property came on the market in May for $1.395 million and sold in about a month, records show. Two years ago it changed hands for $1.25 million.

Mark Boston of GBR Real Estate & Investment Co. was the listing agent. Beth Foondos of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented Joerger.

The 42-year-old Joerger spent the previous three seasons as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, leading the franchise to the playoffs each year. His contract with the Kings is reportedly $16 million over four seasons.

The man Joerger replaced behind the bench, veteran coach George Karl, recently sold his home in the Arden Park neighborhood of Sacramento for $910,000.

