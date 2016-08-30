Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger finds new scenery in California Gold Country

Professional basketball coach Dave Joerger, who in May was named head coach of the Sacramento Kings, has bought a ranch-estate in the Gold Country foothills of El Dorado County for $1.35 million.

Sitting on 10 acres in Shingle Springs, an area roughly 35 miles east of Sacramento, the property known as Sun Ridge Ranch centers on a four-bedroom main house with more than 5,400 square feet of space. Three ponds, an eight-car garage, a 10-stall barn, horse facilities and multiple pastures also reside on the grounds.

Built in 2004, the two-story home has a prairie vibe with dormer windows popping up over a broad, low-slung roof. A porch with white balusters and pillars wraps the exterior of the home.

The ranch-estate in Shingle Springs, Calif., includes three ponds, a 10-stall barn and multiple pastures on 10 rural acres. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Inside, there’s a living room with a river stone fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room and three fireplaces. Separate guest quarters add another en suite bedroom as well as a gym.

The property came on the market in May for $1.395 million and sold in about a month, records show. Two years ago it changed hands for $1.25 million.

Mark Boston of GBR Real Estate & Investment Co. was the listing agent. Beth Foondos of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented Joerger.

The 42-year-old Joerger spent the previous three seasons as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, leading the franchise to the playoffs each year. His contract with the Kings is reportedly $16 million over four seasons.

The man Joerger replaced behind the bench, veteran coach George Karl, recently sold his home in the Arden Park neighborhood of Sacramento for $910,000.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

