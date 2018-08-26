DJ David Guetta quietly coughs up $9.5 million for Miami Beach condo

French DJ David Guetta has quietly paid a pretty penny for a new spot in Miami Beach, shelling out $9.5 million for a modern condo in an off-market deal.
Found on the 37th floor of the luxurious Setai Hotel, the residence boasts a sleek and whitewashed floor plan filled with clean lines and floor-to-ceiling windows with motorized shades.
Modern chandeliers hang over the living room and dining area. In the kitchen, there’s a teal backsplash and center island. The 2,521 square feet of interior also has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are master suites. Outside, wraparound balconies take advantage of the oceanfront set-up.
Amenities in the Setai, which was completed in 2004, include a fully serviced beach area, three pools, a spa and a fitness center.
Michael Wiesenfeld, the agent who represented Guetta in the sale, said his client plans to rent out the space for most of the year for anywhere between $10,000 to $28,000 per week. Lourdes Gutierrez of Compass held the listing.
Guetta, 50, has collaborated with Usher, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna during a 30-year music career that helped electronic dance music find mainstream success. To date, he’s released six studio albums, the most recent of which was 2014’s “Listen.”