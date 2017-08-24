New Bel-Air mansion that replaced Della Reese's home seeks $21.9 million

For more than 30 years, singer and actress Della Reese and her husband, producer Franklin Lett, called this Bel-Air address home when they owned a mid-century home on the site.

The couple parted with the property three years ago for $7.5 million, records show, and their 9,000-square-foot house was eventually razed. Rising in its place is a modern showplace that is now for sale at $21.9 million.

Set on a promontory overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir, the newly built home is oriented so that it takes in the entirety of the reservoir, according to listing agent Ernie Carswell of Teles Properties. Motorized walls of glass and broad picture windows make the most of the scenic views.

The newly built mansion in Bel-Air sits on a promontory overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir. (Anthony Barcelo) (Anthony Barcelo)

The 11,805 square feet of Bauhaus-vibe living was designed for small- and large-scale entertaining and features a glass-walled entry, living and dining rooms, chef’s and caterer kitchens and a media room. The kitchens, family room and wine cellar make up the open-plan space where Reese and Lett’s indoor swimming pool once stood.

The master suite comprises six rooms including a lavish bath and sitting room. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in all.

A dining pavilion, grilling courtyard and various patios create additional living space outdoors. The zero-edge swimming pool — complete with a spa, waterfall feature and accent lighting — extends out toward the reservoir.

Reese, 86, gained fame as a gospel singer touring with Mahalia Jackson and released the hit single “Don’t You Know?” She went on to have her own talk show, “Della,” in 1969 and 1970, and made regular appearances on various game shows and late-night talk shows.

She starred in “Touched by an Angel” from 1994 to 2003.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Don Rickles’ Malibu estate fetches $6.5 million

'Idol' alum Adam Lambert is ready to let go of Hollywood Hills West home

C.E. Toberman-designed English cottage in Studio City seeks $2.7 million

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul relists Bel-Air home he bought from Avril Lavigne