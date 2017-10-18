NBA star DeMarcus Cousins puts his Granite Bay mansion in play at $5.4 million

NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins, who was dealt by the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans last year, has put his home in Granite Bay on the market for $5.399 million.

He bought the 2.3-acre estate in 2013, the same year he signed a four-year, $62-million maximum extension with the Kings, records show.

The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Mediterranean mansion in a gated community has a 13,690-square-foot main house, a 10-car garage and a lighted tennis court.

The Mediterranean-vibe mansion, built in 2009, sits on more than two acres of grounds with a swimming pool, a tennis court and vineyards. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Beyond arched front doors, the multi-level house opens in grand fashion to a vaulted-ceiling foyer. Ornate molding, painted domes and marble finishes are among the interior details. There are five stone fireplaces.

Formal living and dining rooms, center-island and butler’s kitchens, a wine cellar and an office are among the common areas. The family/media room features a wet bar. A dry sauna, walk-in closet and lavish bath highlight the master suite.

A massive open-air patio with a kitchen and pizza oven create additional living space outside. A resort-style swimming pool and spa, two fire pits, gated courtyards and a vineyard fill out the grounds.

Shirley Aronson of Lyon Real Estate holds the listing.

Cousins, 27, has made three all-star teams in seven NBA seasons. The forward-center averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds in 72 combined games with the Kings and Pelicans last season.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig finds a new home base in Encino

Actor-comedian Mike Epps parts ways with marital home in Encino

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane pulls in $12.5 million for Pebble Beach mansion

Singer Tamar Braxton seeks $15 million for her Calabasas mansion