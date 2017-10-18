Middle East
Risking kidnapping, or worse, we explored Islamic State's self-declared caliphate in Syria. Here's what happened
Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

NBA star DeMarcus Cousins puts his Granite Bay mansion in play at $5.4 million

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins, who was dealt by the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans last year, has put his home in Granite Bay on the market for $5.399 million.

He bought the 2.3-acre estate in 2013, the same year he signed a four-year, $62-million maximum extension with the Kings, records show.

The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Mediterranean mansion in a gated community has a 13,690-square-foot main house, a 10-car garage and a lighted tennis court.

Beyond arched front doors, the multi-level house opens in grand fashion to a vaulted-ceiling foyer. Ornate molding, painted domes and marble finishes are among the interior details. There are five stone fireplaces.

Formal living and dining rooms, center-island and butler’s kitchens, a wine cellar and an office are among the common areas. The family/media room features a wet bar. A dry sauna, walk-in closet and lavish bath highlight the master suite.

A massive open-air patio with a kitchen and pizza oven create additional living space outside. A resort-style swimming pool and spa, two fire pits, gated courtyards and a vineyard fill out the grounds.

Shirley Aronson of Lyon Real Estate holds the listing.

Cousins, 27, has made three all-star teams in seven NBA seasons. The forward-center averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds in 72 combined games with the Kings and Pelicans last season.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig finds a new home base in Encino

Actor-comedian Mike Epps parts ways with marital home in Encino

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane pulls in $12.5 million for Pebble Beach mansion

Singer Tamar Braxton seeks $15 million for her Calabasas mansion

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
85°