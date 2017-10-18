NBA star DeMarcus Cousins puts his Granite Bay mansion in play at $5.4 million

NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins, who was dealt by the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans last year, has put his home in Granite Bay on the market for $5.399 million.
He bought the 2.3-acre estate in 2013, the same year he signed a four-year, $62-million maximum extension with the Kings, records show.
The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Mediterranean mansion in a gated community has a 13,690-square-foot main house, a 10-car garage and a lighted tennis court.
Beyond arched front doors, the multi-level house opens in grand fashion to a vaulted-ceiling foyer. Ornate molding, painted domes and marble finishes are among the interior details. There are five stone fireplaces.
Formal living and dining rooms, center-island and butler’s kitchens, a wine cellar and an office are among the common areas. The family/media room features a wet bar. A dry sauna, walk-in closet and lavish bath highlight the master suite.
A massive open-air patio with a kitchen and pizza oven create additional living space outside. A resort-style swimming pool and spa, two fire pits, gated courtyards and a vineyard fill out the grounds.
Shirley Aronson of Lyon Real Estate holds the listing.
Cousins, 27, has made three all-star teams in seven NBA seasons. The forward-center averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds in 72 combined games with the Kings and Pelicans last season.
