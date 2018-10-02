DJ Khaled drops nearly $22 million on waterfront mansion in Miami Beach

The numbers are in on DJ Khaled’s new spot in Miami Beach, and it looks like the hip-hip artist cut a solid deal.
The hip-hop producer-turned-social media star paid $21.75 million for the waterfront mansion, real estate records show. The sale closed one day after the property went under contract and sold for $4.15 million less than the asking price — $25.9 million.
The two-story residence offers five bedrooms and 12,750 square feet of minimalist-vibe living space layered in limestone, mahogany and Cumaru wood. The main level also holds a sleek dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a center island before exiting to a courtyard. In the expansive great room, a custom backsplash rises up from the fireplace.
The master suite, accessed by a floating staircase, boasts a spacious bathroom with an oversized rain shower. A balcony takes in views of the backyard, where an 80-foot swimming pool adjoins a two-story gazebo with a kitchen and dining area.
A guesthouse, found on the other side of the one-acre grounds, adds four bedrooms.
Perhaps Khaled will fill the home with his new line of furniture. In August, he announced the We the Best Home interior design line; pieces of note include a Major Key red velvet barstool, a gold lion and a Kingdom of Khaled throne chair that costs $2,500.
Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Orli Rudolph of NextHome Realty Professionals represented Khaled.
Khaled, 42, has released 10 studio albums and boasts collaborations with Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake and Kanye West. He became an internet sensation in recent years for his motivational posts in which he details the “keys to success.”
His last property purchase was in 2017, when he shelled out $9.9 million for the French Normandy-style home of British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams.