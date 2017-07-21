Casa de Glade, Hollywood Hills home of Doris Roberts, sells for $2 million

The longtime Hollywood Hills home of late actress Doris Roberts has sold for $2 million.
Known as Casa de Glade, a nod to Roberts’ Clio Award-winning role in a Glade air freshener commercial, the Spanish Colonial-style house includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 3,700 square feet of space.
Living areas include an exposed-beam great room, a family room with a fireplace and a dining room that opens to the kitchen. The step-down den doubles as a speak-easy thanks to the wood-paneled wet bar. There are two walk-in closets in the master bedroom.
Outdoors, a swimming pool and spa sit within a walled courtyard. Views from the quarter-acre knoll take in the city and coastline.
Roberts bought the home, built in 1927 for film-noir producer Hal Wallis, more than four decades ago for $138,000, records show.
Roger Perry of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Roland Quino, also with Rodeo Realty, represented the buyer.
Roberts, who died in 2016 at 90, had a six-decade career appearing in talk and variety shows, on game show panels and in movies. In more recent years, she had an ongoing role on the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
