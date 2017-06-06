Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan wraps up a quick home sale in Sherman Oaks

Bass guitarist Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and his wife, Susan, needed just over a month to sell their home in Sherman Oaks.
The Spanish hacienda-style house hit the market in late April for $3.85 million and closed last week for $65,000 shy of the asking price — $3.785 million.
Set behind gates and amid mature trees, the 1930s home features mosaic tile, wood-burning fireplaces and exposed beams. The 5,500 square feet of interior space includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a center-island kitchen and a wine cellar. French doors lead from the common areas to a brick patio.
The detached guest house adds another bedroom and bathroom as well as a living room and kitchenette. Stables, a barn converted into a gym/office and an art/studio also lie within the grounds. Fruit trees, jacarandas, a swimming pool and a built-in barbecue complete the gated, half-acre setting.
Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland/Christie’s International and Donovan Healey of John Aaroe were the listing agents. Gerardo Reyes of Property Cloud represented the buyer.
McKagan, 53, had a 12-year stint with Guns N’ Roses in the 1980s and ’90s, returning to the band last year. He has also done solo work, founded the supergroup Velvet Revolver and performs lead vocals for Loaded.
He bought the house in 2005 for $2.975 million, public records show. Charles Shyer, noted director, screenwriter and producer, is another former owner.
