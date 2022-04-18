Rams coach Sean McVay drops $14 million on modern farmhouse in Hidden Hills

Fresh off their Super Bowl victory, Rams players are spending the spring making moves off the field. Days after Aaron Donald listed his Calabasas mansion and Matthew Stafford bought part of Drake’s party compound, head coach Sean McVay has picked up a modern farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $14 million.

It’s a logical landing spot for McVay, since the guard-gated, star-studded city sits a short drive from the team’s practice facility in Thousand Oaks. He joins multiple Rams stars in the area, including Jalen Ramsey, Robert Woods and Matthew Stafford — who owns three Hidden Hills homes.

McVay has owned a 4,600-square-foot spot in Encino since 2017, and his new place is nearly twice the size at 9,000 square feet. Set on 1.4 acres, the two-story home is draped in glass and white oak.

1 / 15 The exterior. (Jae Omar Design) 2 / 15 The entry. (Jae Omar Design) 3 / 15 The living room. (Jae Omar Design) 4 / 15 The dining room. (Jae Omar Design) 5 / 15 The family room. (Jae Omar Design) 6 / 15 The kitchen. (Jae Omar Design) 7 / 15 The theater. (Jae Omar Design) 8 / 15 The primary bedroom. (Jae Omar Design) 9 / 15 The deck. (Jae Omar Design) 10 / 15 The cabana. (Jae Omar Design) 11 / 15 The fire pit. (Jae Omar Design) 12 / 15 Aerial view of the property. (Jae Omar Design) 13 / 15 The backyard. (Jae Omar Design) 14 / 15 The pool. (Jae Omar Design) 15 / 15 The 9,000-square-foot farmhouse. (Jae Omar Design)

In typical farmhouse style, the floor plan pairs vast, open spaces with luxury materials such as oak floors, iron windows and slabs of stone on the fireplaces and kitchen island. Sky-lit ceilings brighten a two-story entry, which ascends to the top level via floating staircase.

“Farmhouses, at their roots, are simple, minimalist and accessible,” said Jae Omar, who designed the home. “When reinterpreting the farmhouse style, I’m not looking to pile on special effects. Instead, I’m looking to remove things like physical barriers and unnecessary obstructions.”

Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread across two stories, and other highlights include a movie theater, gym, wet bar and widened hallway lined with wine storage. The primary suite expands to a private deck, which overlooks a grassy backyard with a cabana, fire pit and infinity pool. A 900-square-foot four-car garage completes the property.

McVay, 36, joined the Rams in 2017; at the time, it made him the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. He has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances in five seasons and became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl when the Rams beat the Bengals in February.

Tomer Fridman of Compass and Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman represented McVay.