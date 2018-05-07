Spock's onetime Sherman Oaks space is up for sale. Fascinating

A home that property records show was once owned by late "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy through a trust is for sale in Sherman Oaks at $1.785 million.
The Traditional-style house, set on a quarter-acre of park-like grounds, was built in 1951 and has been updated. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living and dining rooms bring in views of the rear yard. The family room contains a fireplace.
The 2,112 square feet of living space includes an open-plan layout, an office, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The entertainer's backyard has a swimming pool, fire-pit lounge area and an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue center.
Nimoy, who died in 2015 at 83, was known for his portrayal of half-human, half-Vulcan Spock on the 1960s TV series "Star Trek" and, later, in film. The Emmy Award winner also starred in two seasons of "Mission: Impossible."
Neyshia Go and Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International are the listing agents.
