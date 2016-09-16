Red Hot Chili Peppers' Jack Irons beats it out of Malibu with a home sale

Drummer Jack Irons, a founding member of the alt-rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers, has sold his home in Malibu for $1.625 million.

Sitting on five acres with ocean and mountain views, the property centers on a country farmhouse with a wrap-around porch. Features of the more than 3,000-square-foot house include an office/art studio and a master suite with a clawfoot tub and an ocean-view deck.

The country farmhouse sits on more than five acres in Malibu with mountain and ocean views. (Sherri J Photography) (Sherri J Photography)

A bohemian-inspired sound/recording studio decorated with colorful draperies resides on the second floor.

Other living areas include a living room with a fireplace, a crisp white kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outdoors, the sprawling grounds are filled with lawns, raised vegetable gardens and fruit and avocado trees. An attached three-car garage sits off the front entrance entrance.

Irons bought the house more than a decade ago for $849,000, records show.

Deirdre Hollenbeck of Gibson International and Amy Alcini of Sotheby’s International Realty were the co-listing agents. Kathleen Rossi of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

The 54-year-old Irons has also been a member of such bands as Pearl Jam and the Wallflowers. He was inducted into the Rock and Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

