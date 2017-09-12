'Star Trek' alum Jonathan Frakes buys Woodland Hills home for $2.78 million

Jonathan Frakes is seeking out new life and civilizations in the San Fernando Valley.

The “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor and his wife, soap star Genie Francis, have bought a home in a gated Woodland Hills community for about $2.78 million, property records show.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1988, sits on more than a third of an acre with a swimming pool, lush landscaping and a gazebo.

The rock-finished two-story has more than 8,900 square feet of living space that includes a formal entry with a curving staircase, formal living and dining rooms, a paneled den, an eat-in kitchen, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The family room features a sunken wet bar and walls of windows that take in the grounds.

The Mediterranean-vibe house sits on more than a third of an acre in a gated Woodland Hills community. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The master suite boasts a dry sauna and one of three fireplaces. French doors off the master bedroom open to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

The property came on the market in June for $2.799 million and sold in about two months, records show.

David Emanuel of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty represented the buyers.

Frakes, 65, gained fame for his portrayal of Commander William Riker in the “Star Trek” films and the television series “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” More recently, he has lent his voice to the animated series “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Francis, 55, is known for her role as Laura Spencer on the daytime soap opera “General Hospital.” Among her other credits are “The Young and the Restless,” “Murder She Wrote” and “Pretty.”

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Singer changes his tune on price of farmhouse compound in Malibu

Writer-producer I. Marlene King lists Sunset Strip-area digs for $4.5 million

Actor Charlie Hunnam hangs 'for rent' sign on renovated Fairfax bungalow

Debbie Reynolds' family ranch and dance studio to be auctioned